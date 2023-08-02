Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,789 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WBD opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

