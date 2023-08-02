Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

