Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

