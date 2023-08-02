Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 881 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 112.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,162,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $357.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,974,959 shares of company stock worth $658,812,462. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

