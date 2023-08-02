Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.2 %

HOG stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

