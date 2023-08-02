Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,253,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,621,000 after buying an additional 535,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after buying an additional 696,197 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,021,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,923,000 after buying an additional 492,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1,816.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 3,617,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAUR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

In related news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LAUR stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.94 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

