Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,545 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

