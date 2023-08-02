Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.