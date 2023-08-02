Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bruker worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

