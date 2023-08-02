Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 508.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 687,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,836,000 after acquiring an additional 574,273 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $123,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.6% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 2,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 332.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

