Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $288.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.50 and its 200-day moving average is $235.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $288.78.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

