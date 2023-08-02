ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 119.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

