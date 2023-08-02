ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 119.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
ImmunoGen Stock Performance
IMGN opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Further Reading
