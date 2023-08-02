Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $154.57 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $156.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

