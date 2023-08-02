Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

