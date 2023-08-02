Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 143,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,743,000 after buying an additional 138,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

LGI Homes stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $141.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

