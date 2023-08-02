Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 143,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,743,000 after buying an additional 138,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LGI Homes Stock Down 0.7 %
LGI Homes stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $141.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LGI Homes
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.