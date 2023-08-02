Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after buying an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

