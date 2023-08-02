Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

