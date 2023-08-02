Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Rambus Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. Rambus has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,254,763.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

