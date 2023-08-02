Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,278. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.3 %

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

