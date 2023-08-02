Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 1,563 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.