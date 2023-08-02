Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,136,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,632 shares in the company, valued at $138,168,973.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,136,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,168,973.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,392 shares of company stock valued at $40,787,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $550.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.06. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

