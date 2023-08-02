Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.55.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

