Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after buying an additional 603,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after buying an additional 567,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MMS opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

