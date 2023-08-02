Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HealthEquity worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.