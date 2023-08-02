Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEG opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

