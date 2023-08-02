Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Waters by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Waters by 7.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.73.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $274.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.41. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $354.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.