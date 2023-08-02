DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,119 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $3,994,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.5 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

