Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

