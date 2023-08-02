Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.61 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Revvity updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.
Revvity Stock Performance
Shares of RVTY opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. Revvity has a 52-week low of $110.75 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.09.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 3.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Revvity
Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.
