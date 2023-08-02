Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 172.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,168 shares of company stock worth $5,194,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.21.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.80. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.