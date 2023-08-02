Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

