Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

