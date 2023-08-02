Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $98,462.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $167.12 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

