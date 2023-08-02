Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Sempra by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 1.2 %

SRE opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.92. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.