CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Purchases 294,800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 344.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.8% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 242.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.