NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 278,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $467,055,000 after buying an additional 687,916 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

