Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

NYSE:WM opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

