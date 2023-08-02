Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

