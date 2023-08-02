Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.