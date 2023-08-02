NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.