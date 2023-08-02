Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,881,000 after acquiring an additional 217,755 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 934,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.