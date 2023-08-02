Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,116 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

