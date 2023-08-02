Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $200,000. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,390,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,899,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $109,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

