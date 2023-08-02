Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $514.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.29 and its 200 day moving average is $417.58. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.