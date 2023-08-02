Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,206 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG opened at $1,956.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,064.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,841.53. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.