NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 242.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

