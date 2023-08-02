Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3,144.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.69 and a 200 day moving average of $188.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

