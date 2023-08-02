1,941 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $161.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S



Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

