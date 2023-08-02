Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $35.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Pinterest stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,553,376.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

