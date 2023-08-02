Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $4.16 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

